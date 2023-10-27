Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan shined at MAMI 2023's opening night by twinning in white outfits. For the event, Lolo was seen shining bright in sequin saree whereas Saif went super desi and served chic fashion as he wore kurta-pyjama paired with creamish jacket. We loved how Karisma's six-yard broke the monotony of white shade with help of the black patchwork. Check out Saif and Karisma at MAMI event in Mumbai below. MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash - Celebs Put Their Best Fashion Foot Forward at the Event (Watch Videos).

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at MAMI 2023:

