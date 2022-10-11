Karisma Kapoor shared a series of photos where she was seen posing in front of a food truck. Fans loved her casual and cool look of baggy blue jeans and a white cropped top which showed off her fit figure. She paired the outfit with mint blue and white shoes. Karis-matic! 90s Icon Karisma Kapoor Stuns In a Black Bodysuit In this Throwback Holiday Photo On a Yacht!

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)