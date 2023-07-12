Karisma Kapoor is surely ageing like a fine wine! Well, as the actress was seen quenching her wanderlust by chilling at a beach. Lolo took to Instagram today (July 12) and shared series of pics that see her rocking a printed monokini and we have no complaints. In the photos, she could be seen soaking in the sun and relaxing at the sandy locale. Not to miss, her dark lip shade and sunglasses. You go girl! Karisma Kapoor’s Birthday Weekend Photo Dump From Paris Looks Super Fun and These Pics Are Proof!

Karisma Kapoor in Monokini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

