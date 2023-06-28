Karisma Kapoor ringed in her birthday in Paris and has been dropping pics from the City of Lights. Her birthday weekend photo dump proves that she’s had a great time and enjoyed every single moment in Paris. Be it mouth-watering delicacies, enjoying strolls or clicking selfies, these pics shared by Karisma are unmissable. Karisma Kapoor Celebrates 50th Birthday in Paris, Poses in Front of The Eiffel Tower! (View Pics).

Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Evening In Paris’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)