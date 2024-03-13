Katrina Kaif never fails to capture the audience's attention. Whether she's in a saree, lehenge, denim, or gown, Merry Christmas actress always manages to look fresh and beam with radiance. She recently shared a picture on Instagram, and at first glance, all we can say is she's giving off a little miss sunshine vibe, and we love it. Dressed in an oversized yellow jacket and multicoloured dress, this beauty makes her fans' hearts flutter. She didn't mention any caption other than a yeehaw! emoji, and we guess she left the imagination part to her audience. Katrina Kaif Channels Retro Vibes in Black and White Ruched Polka Dot Dress, See Merry Christmas Actress' Latest Photos Here!.

Katrina Kaif Looks Cute In This Instagram Pic