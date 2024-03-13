(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Katrina Kaif Channels Little Miss Sunshine Vibe in Oversized Yellow Jacket and Multicolour Dress, Shares Pic On Insta
Katrina Kaif delights fans with a charming Instagram post, effortlessly exuding beauty in a vibrant multicoloured dress.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 13, 2024 02:07 PM IST