Katy Perry Goes Bold in a Mesh Dress, Flaunts Black Bra and Underwear at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Watch Video)

Katy Perry made a bold appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She wore a revealing outfit for the event, consisting of a mesh dress tied with red bows, which showed her black bra and underwear. The singer matched it with knee-high boots and black sunglasses. Katy styled her hair wavy and opted for minimal makeup with a smoky eye. Katy Perry Calls Herself ‘Lavender Lost Girl’ After Video of Her Struggling To Find Seat at King Charles III’s Coronation Goes Viral.

Katy Perry Making A Daring Fashion Statement

