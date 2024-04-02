Katy Perry Goes Bold in a Mesh Dress, Flaunts Black Bra and Underwear at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Watch Video)

Katy Perry turned heads at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a daring mesh dress ensemble, showcasing her black bra and underwear. Check out the singer’s look here!

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 02, 2024 07:55 AM IST

Katy Perry made a bold appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She wore a revealing outfit for the event, consisting of a mesh dress tied with red bows, which showed her black bra and underwear. The singer matched it with knee-high boots and black sunglasses. Katy styled her hair wavy and opted for minimal makeup with a smoky eye. Katy Perry Calls Herself ‘Lavender Lost Girl’ After Video of Her Struggling To Find Seat at King Charles III’s Coronation Goes Viral.

Katy Perry Making A Daring Fashion Statement

