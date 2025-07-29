Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were recently spotted having dinner together at a fancy restaurant in Montreal called Le Violon. The two appeared to enjoy a relaxed evening, sipping cocktails and sharing a variety of dishes included lobster. Katy seemed quite engaged in the conversation, often leaning in to listen to Justin. Their security teams kept a discreet watch from the bar, observing through mirrored glass. Both left everyone curious about this unexpected but interesting dinner pairing. Katy Perry Almost Falls Mid-Air As Giant Butterfly Prop Malfunctions During Shocking ‘Roar’ Performance on Lifetimes Tour (Watch Video)

Katy Perry Spotted Dining With Justin Trudeau - Watch Video

#KatyPerry is saying "bon appétit" to #JustinTrudeau ... as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.#Exclusive video at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/5zuWZzOdMc pic.twitter.com/E30ll0cflJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)