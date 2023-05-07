Katy Perry was one of the celebrities who was seen in attendance at King Charles III’s coronation. Ahead of the ceremony, a video of her struggling to find her seat at the Westminster Abbey went viral on the internet. The singer, who looked stunning in Vivienne Westwood lavender suit set, has now shared a video of herself on Instagram and captioned it with the hashtag, ‘Lavender Lost Girl’. She clearly knows how to win hearts with her witty side! King Charles III Coronation: Video of Katy Perry Struggling To Find Her Seat at Westminster Abbey Goes Viral – WATCH.

Katy Perry’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The Singer’s Viral Video

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)