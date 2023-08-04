Katy Perry has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Hollywood singer took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a one-shoulder silver sequin dress paired with strappy silver heels. Katy styled her hair in a sleek low bun. Her fabulous makeup look with shimmery pink eyeshadow and contoured cheeks added a glam quotient to her style. She accessorised the look with silver earrings and a ring. Katy Perry to Return as Judge on American Idol With Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Auditions Begin In August!

Here's Katy Perry's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)