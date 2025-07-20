Singer Katy Perry experienced a scary moment during her Lifetimes Tour concert in San Francisco when a mechanical glitch caused a giant butterfly prop to suddenly dip mid-air. The singer was performing her hit Roar while seated on the massive winged structure, which unexpectedly tilted forward, almost throwing her off. Fans gasped in panic as Katy briefly stopped singing. Luckily, the prop stabilised just in time, and Perry raised her hand to reassure the crowd before continuing the performance like a pro. A video of the incident is now going viral, with many discussing the need for better on-stage safety measures for performers. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Announce Split After 9 Years, ‘To Focus on Co-Parenting’ Daughter Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry Escapes Stage Mishap Mid-Performance – Watch Video

