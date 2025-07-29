Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have fueled dating speculation after being spotted sharing an intimate dinner at upscale Montreal restaurant Le Violon on Monday night, July 28, according to TMZ. The two were seen deep in conversation, reportedly enjoying cocktails and a range of gourmet dishes, including lobster. Sources say the chef personally greeted Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry after their meal, and in a rare gesture, the duo visited the kitchen to thank the staff. Katy Perry Spotted Dining With Justin Trudeau in Montreal; Video Goes Viral As Singer and Canada Ex-PM Share Lobster and Special Moments at Le Violon (Watch).

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating? Video of Dinner Date Goes Viral

BREAKING: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted on a dinner date at a restaurant in Montreal - TMZ pic.twitter.com/giXgXTFAWQ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 29, 2025

