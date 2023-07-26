Katy Perry is back even after facing severe backlash! Well, as the singer will be resuming her role as an American Idol judge alongside fellow panelists Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for Season 22. ABC announced the said news on Tuesday (July 25), along with revealing that the auditions for the reality show begins in August. Katy Perry Cat-Like Viral Video: American Idol Fans Demand Singer to Be Removed From The Reality Singing Show Due to Her Bizarre Feline Act!

Katy Perry Back on American Idol:

Katy Perry will return to ‘American Idol’ for a seventh season. pic.twitter.com/jyOqxTyjdd — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

