Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian made a dazzling Halloween statement as they transformed into iconic Bratz dolls for the holiday. Khloe stunned in a vibrant yellow dress, perfectly capturing the distinctive Bratz doll look, while Kim looked equally stylish in a pink co-ord set. Their eye-catching costumes paid homage to the popular Bratz dolls, and the sisters' Halloween fashion choices showcased their creative approach they always take to the holiday. Kim Kardashian and North West Channel Iconic Duo Cher and Dionne From Clueless for Halloween. View Khloe's Pics Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Check Out Khloe and Kim's As Bratz: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

