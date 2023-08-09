Kiara Advani has left fans spellbound in a multi-sheer floral printed body-hugging gown. The actress left her hair flowing freely and chose a makeup palette that harmonised flawlessly with her ensemble. The dreamy attire effortlessly complements her persona, elevating her style quotient. The snapshots reveal a harmonious blend of elegance and modernity. Kiara Advani Shares Handwritten Note on Insta As She Completes 9 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Fans for the Support (View Post). Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)