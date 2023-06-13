Kiara Advani is on cloud nine right now, as she can't believe that she has clocked nine years in Bollywood. The SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress took to Instagram today and shared a handwritten note expressing gratitude and thanked fans for the support over the years. Many celebs reacted to Kiara's post with cute replies. FYI, Advani had made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with Fugly. Satyaprem Ki Katha Leaked: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Spotted Doing Saat Phere on Set in This New Video – Watch.

Kiara Advani on 9 Years in Bollywood:

