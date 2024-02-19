Lily Collins, known for her impeccable style, attended the BAFTA Awards 2024 with loads of glamour on Sunday, February 18. Stepping onto the red carpet in a stunning gown by Tamara Ralph, the actress mesmerised onlookers with her beauty. Dressed in a black stretch velvet gown adorned with intricate rose embellishments, Lily’s style was sophisticated. The silver rose v-cage with crystal embellishments and delicate white silk taffeta sleeves added a touch of sparkle and resembled blooming roses. She accessorised with open-toe black heels, sparkling diamond drop earrings, and a stack of rings. Her makeup featured deep burgundy lipstick and eyeshadow in shades of silver and burgundy, with a hint of red blush on her cheeks. Completing her look, her gorgeous brunette locks cascaded down her back elegantly. Lily Collins Makes a Rather Fun, Chic and Fabulous Style Statement in Her Bright Orange Pantsuit.

View Lily Collins Pics and Video From the BAFTA Awards 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariel Haenn (@marielhaenn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)