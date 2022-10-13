Diwali is almost here and you must decide in advance on what to wear for the joyous celebration! For that, seek inspiration from Kiara Advani in sheer white saree and infinity blouse as she exuded elegance in the stunning outfit. The beautiful drape came from the racks of Manish Malhotra that made the actress look festive-ready. Her embellished saree was styled with statement jewellery and minimal make-up that made her ethnic ensemble a perfect choice for the day! So, if you're looking for Diwali 2022 party outfit idea, pick a trendy attire to suit the festive occasion just like her! Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt's Traditional Looks That Are Apt For This Festive Season

View Pics of Kiara Advani in Pristine White Saree and Infinity Blouse:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)