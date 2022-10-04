The auspicious occasion of Dusshera or Dussehra is around the corner and it's time to start cleaning your ethnic wardrobe. It's a very important festival for all the Hindus who believe that Lord Ram defeated the mighty Ravana on this day. The festival holds significance across India, though the celebration varies from North to South. Every year, effigies of Ravana are burnt on bonfires in the evening and in the day, folks visit the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif, Whose Black and White Striped Outfit Will You Pick?

Now an occasion so special demands you to deck up in style, right? While you can wear traditional sarees and strut in style or simply pick a traditional suit and be comfortable all day (if sarees make you uncomfortable that is). From typical shararas to kurta pant sets, the options are so many and there are so many different ways that you can slay. But yet, if you need a helping hand in picking the right outfit for this festive season, we are here to help you out. Below are some of our favourite looks from our beloved Bollywood beauties that will surely amp up your wardrobe this time. Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Demi Lovato Had their Feisty Moment in Red!

So go ahead and start noting down these looks already!

Kriti Sanon's Embellished Sharara

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Traditional Suit

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Embroidered Outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Indo-Western Look

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's Sharara With Jacket

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Anarkali

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Co-ord Set

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Dusshera!

