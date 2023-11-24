Malaika Arora recently made a glamorous style statement on social media, featuring her in a dazzling gold outfit by Yas Couture X Elie Madi. The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa judge donned a body-hugging, gold gown made with sheer fabric and had a turtle neckline, full sleeves, power shoulders adorned with intricate sequin embroidery and featured a unique waist wrap detail along with a sultry thigh-high side slit for added glamour. She complemented the look with nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheek, and nude lipstick. The actor and dancer chose to style her lush locks into soft curls, which beautifully cascaded down her shoulders to finish her glam look. With an effortless blend of contemporary elements, Malaika Arora never fails to leave a lasting impression in fashion. Mouni Roy Sets New Standard for Glamorous Couture in Her Glitzy Rose-Gold Gown Adorned With Intricate Gold Embroidery(View Pics).

Malaika Arora's Glamorous Hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)