Mouni Roy stole the spotlight in a shimmery gold ensemble by Yas Couture and Elie Madi at the GQ Men Of The Year awards 2023. Her breathtaking rose-gold gown exuded a metallic allure adorned with beautiful intricate gold embroidery that bestowed a regal feel. The shimmery outfit came with a detached embellished scarf draped carefully across her neck, added a dreamy aura to her ensemble. whilst the Bhramastra actress graced the red carpet donning this beautiful outfit, she surely managed to grab everyone's attention at the event. On and off-screen, this stylish diva consistently excels in the fashion game. Scroll down for an up-close look at Mouni Roy's stunning red carpet appearance, a testament to her elegance and fashion power. Mouni Roy Meets David Beckham, Shares Glamourous Pic of The Wonderful Moment on Instagram.

Mouni Roy's Enchanting Ensemble

