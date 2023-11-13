Malaika Arora is an absolute stunner who has the power to pull off any kind of look with grace. Be it ethnic or western, the actress is inspiration for many women out there when it comes to style. Now today, she dropped a series of clicks from her latest photoshoot online and we are gasping for breathe. In the pics shared, Malla could be seen posing in nude toned crystal embellished gown that accentuates her curves. Not to miss, her stunning makeup game and open hairdo. Indeed, she's a fashion goddess! Nikita Dutta Birthday: Check Out Her Best Fashion Avatars from Recent Times.

Malaika Arora in Body-Hugging Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

