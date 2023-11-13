Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta celebrates her birthday on November 13. With her effortless elegance and timeless beauty, she exudes a certain je ne sais quoi that sets her apart from the crowd. Whether she's rocking a bold red lip or a sleek updo, she always manages to look impeccably chic. Regarding fashion, Nikita is a master of the understated yet glamorous look. She knows how to make a statement without being too flashy, and she always looks perfectly put together no matter what the occasion. Whether wearing a simple dress or a traditional six yards, she always looks effortlessly stylish. Nikita Dutta Looks Fabulous in Sheer Orange Mini Dress (See Pics).

One of the things that sets Nikita apart from other actresses is her ability to mix and match different styles to create a look that is uniquely her own. She's not afraid to experiment with bold prints, bright colours, or unexpected accessories, and she always manages to easily pull it off.

Nikita Dutta is a budding fashionista who embodies timeless elegance and effortless style. And her birthday is just the right opportunity for us to reminisce about some of her best fashion avatars. So here we go. Nikita Dutta Reveals Why Horror Remains an Under-Explored Genre in Bollywood!

Barbiecore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Shining in Silver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

A Ray of Sunshine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

That's Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Wild Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Red Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Just WOW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Happy Birthday, Nikita Dutta.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).