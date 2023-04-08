Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a few sultry photos on Instagram. The rapper is seen showing off her sexy naval piercing in a white cropped t-shirt and jeans that is unbuttoned and slightly unzipped. The text on the t-shirt reads, ‘I Love To Make Boys Cry’. ‘Hot Girl Meg’ completed her look in bold makeup, fringed hairstyle and diamond jewels. Megan Thee Stallion in Talks to Star in Josh and Benny Safdie's New Film.

Megan Thee Stallion Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

