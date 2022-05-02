In another grand gesture to express his love for Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has gotten her kids' names tattooed on his neckline. The new tattoo reads 'KNSCP' which stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim Kardashian and Beau Pete Davidson Enjoy Date Night as They Attend Mark Twain Prize 2022 Ceremony.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Pete Davidson appears to have Kim Kardashian and her kids' initials tattooed on his neck. Many think “KNSCP” stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. https://t.co/W9sMbW88iS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 1, 2022

