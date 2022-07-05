Happy National Bikini Day 2022! The day is observed on July 5 every year to celebrate the invention of the two-piece bathing suit which is now called, a bikini. The beach time lingerie was made by designer Louis Réard in 1946 and called his smallest bathing suit a fashionable explosive that would create an effect like the nuclear tests in Bikini Atoll. Thus, the bikini got its name then. The stylish swimwear is worn by women at beaches which makes it the most famous beachwear among women. Let's have a look at five Bollywood actresses who slay in bikinis like anything. From Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani, scroll down to view pics of these hot B-town actresses. Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 Outfit Photos: Brahmastra Actress Wears Floral Cut-Out Bodycon Dress To Sip ‘Koffee’ This Year!

1. Alia Bhatt Looks as Fresh as the Sun in Gorgeous Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

2. Disha Patani Raises the Temperature in This Sexy Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

3. Katrina Kaif Giving Major Bikini Goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

4. Sunny Leone Looks as Radiant as Her Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

5. Rakul Preet Singh Looks LIT in Her Stylish Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)