Naagin actress Nia Sharma serves you a glamorous look that will make your jaws drop. As the actress posted a series of photos on her Instagram that sees her in a bralette kinda glittery blouse which she paired with a skirt and oxidised jewellery. Her look can be aped by you this Navrati if you are fine with the shade.

Nia Sharma Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)