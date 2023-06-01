In a captivating Instagram post, Nora Fatehi transported her followers to the glamorous era of the 50s. The multi-talented actress and dancer embraced vintage glamour as she donned a stunning black gown, exuding elegance and sophistication. The pictures captured her poise and grace, leaving fans mesmerized by her timeless beauty. Nora Fatehi Birthday: A Fashion Maverick Who Hits the Right Chord Everytime!.

