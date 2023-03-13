Actress Jacqueline was a sight to behold as she shares some pics after attending the pre-Oscar party for the South-Asian community hosted by Priyanka Chopra. Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning and elegant in a Black Low Neck Gown as she dropped her pics from the Academy Awards viewing party on Instagram. She wrote, "At the Annual Academy Award Viewing party to benefit the @eltonjohn AIDS foundation! #oscars2023 congrats to all the winners!!! " Oscars 2023 Worst Dressed: Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh & Others Who Didn’t Get it Right!

Jacqueline Fernandez at Academy Awards Viewing Party

