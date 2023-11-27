Radhika Madan graced the red carpet of the Filmfare OTT awards, radiating glamour in an umber-hued, full-sleeves, iridescent gown that added a contemporary charm to the evening. The floor-length gown, featuring a subtle slit, showcased her impeccable style. Radhika enhanced her look for the night with chunky gold jewellery, and a pair of pointed-toe nude heels. The pièce de résistance was her sleek top-knot, infusing a modern and chic element into the overall look. Radhika Madan's red carpet presence epitomized her innate fashion sense, seamlessly blending elegance with contemporary flair. Sonam Kapoor Stuns in a Blue Off-Shoulder Dress Paired With Black Gloves and High-Heeled Boots at Filmfare OTT Awards.

Radhika Madan's Red Carpet Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

