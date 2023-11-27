Sonam Kapoor exuded elegance and glamour at the Filmfare OTT Awards, stealing the spotlight in a stunning blue off-shoulder dress. The Bollywood diva elevated her fashion game by pairing her gorgeous, bright blue dress with statement black gloves, adding a touch of edginess to her ensemble. Not one to shy away from making a head-turning statement, The Veerey Di Wedding actress completed her look with black high-heeled boots, showcasing her stellar fashion sense. The recent pictures from the event capture Sonam Kapoor's ever-evident style statement, proving her status as a trendsetter on the red carpet. Scroll down to discover her gorgeous look! Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics With David Beckham From the Party Hosted at Her Mumbai Home, Writes ‘Hope You Loved India’.

Sonam Kapoor Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Blue Gown:

View this post on Instagram

