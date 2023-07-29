Stop everything you doing, as Ranbir Kapoor just walked for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2023 and fans are in for a treat! Well, as the Brahmastra star looked every bit hot in his fusion fit from the designer's 'Dhup Chao' collection. For the ramp, the actor was seen exuding charm and confidence in shiny buttoned-up kurta paired with lungi-esque pants. From tip to toe, RK spelled glam. Not to miss, Ranbir's sexy boots and super strong beard game which added the much-needed spunk to his overall fashionable getup. India Couture Week 2023: Janhvi Kapoor Turns Showstopper for Gaurav Gupta! Bawaal Actress Stuns in Electric Blue Lehenga With Sultry Bralette and Cape at the Show (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Walks for Kunal Rawal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor Exudes Charm at ICW 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)