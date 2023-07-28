New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): All eyes were on Janhvi Kapoor when she walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi.

The diva was dressed in a shiny electric blue lehenga skirt that she paired with a blue blouse. Her long cape added a dramatic yet beautiful touch to her showstopper look.

Also Read | Dhanush Birthday: From Pattas To Captain Miller, A Look at the Tamil Superstar's Mass Onscreen Looks (Watch Videos).

For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal and opted for wet hairstyling.

Take a look at her glamorous pictures from her ramp walk that literally created "bawaal".

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: From Bangalore Days to Sita Ramam, 5 Times the Mollywood Hunk Charmed Fans in Reel (Watch Videos).

Janhvi presented Gaurav Gupta's "Hiranyagarbha" collection at DLF Emporio here on Thursday. Inspired from the manifested cosmos in Vedic philosophy, the collection includes the interpretations of the five elements: Panchamahabhutas – earth (prithvi), water (jal), fire (agni), air (vayu), and space (akasha) from the universal womb.

The collection took 457 man hours to make.

After the fashion gala, Janhvi briefly spoke to media and expressed her happiness about having turned the muse for Gaurav Gupta.

"We literally had loads of fun today. I was quite excited. It was an amazing show," she said.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi is being lauded for her role in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal', which hit the theatres on July 21 on Prime Video.

The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2. In the film, she is seen romancing Varun Dhawan.

In the coming months, her fans can see her in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao. She also has 'Ulajh' in her kitty, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)