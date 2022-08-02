Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an epitome of perfection! Be it acting or fashion, she is stellar in both the departments. Currently speaking of her style, she has always impressed with her sartorial picks and her latest OOTD is mesmerising. As the actress looks splendid in a heavily embroidered red sharara with matha patti, maang tikka, danglers and statement choker. Stunning is the word! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is the Epitome of Hotness in This Stunning Outfit (View Pic).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Sharara:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)