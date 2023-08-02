Sanya Malhotra has shared a stunning photo dump on Instagram. The Kathal actor took to her Instagram handle to share stylish pictures of her street style. The Bollywood actor is seen in a white top worn beneath a white shirt paired with black loose trousers and styled with pink sneakers. She accessorised the look with a crossbody bag, hoop earrings, and a watch. Sanya looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her relaxed curly hair look. "Kithe gaya July? [sic]," Sanya Malhotra added in the caption of the beautiful photo dump. Sanya Malhotra Turns Up the Heat in Bikini, Kathal Actress Shares Irresistible Pool Time Pics on Insta.

Here's Sanya Malhotra's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

