Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, effortlessly embraced the essence of summer in a breathtaking black and white printed dress. The fashion-savvy starlet has been capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her impeccable style choices. In the latest pictures, Sara can be seen enjoying her summer days, basking in the sun while sipping on a refreshing drink. Her makeup is kept minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Sara's hair is elegantly styled in a low bun with side flicks, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look. 'When Mother and Daughter Twinned, I Grinned' Sachin Tendulkar's Witty Caption for Picture With Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara Is Sure to Make You Smile!.

Check Out The Pictures Here: