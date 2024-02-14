Actress Shilpa Shetty is ageing like fine wine. Known for her outstanding performances in character-driven roles, she recently turned heads on Instagram with photos from an event in Dubai. Her choice of attire—a glamorous red off-shoulder bodycon velvet gown—captivated everyone’s attention. The gown’s ruched detailing added a touch of romance to the look. She accessorised the look with a ring, a silver necklace, and a bracelet. Shilpa's flawless makeup featured a dewy base. It is accentuated by a dramatic smokey eyeshadow and a rosy pink lip hue. Her straightened hair, styled in a side part, added the perfect finishing touch to her impeccable look. Shilpa Shetty Looks Ravishing in a Floor Length Blue Gown for Indian Police Force Web Series Promotions (See Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)