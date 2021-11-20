Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagpal earlier this week in Delhi. Pics and videos from the D-day, were viral all over the internet. Now, the Kundali Bhagya actress' sister shared a series of photos on Instagram that sees the newlywed looking gorgeous in six-yard. In the clicks, Arya could be seen in a saree along with sindoor, chooda and gold jewelllery. The glow on her face says it all.

Shraddha Arya Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divs (@aryadivya)

