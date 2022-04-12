Bohag Bihu 2022 is around the corner, and singer-actress Shruti Haasan dropped major fashion cues to dress up for the festive occasion. The 36-year-old was in Guwahati for the celebration of Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu with boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika. Shruti dropped pics and a video of her OOTD that saw her dress up in a gorgeous black Pator saree with motifs and a long-sleeved Chinese collar blouse. She accessorised the traditional Assamese saree with earrings, headband, bracelets and rings. Bohag Bihu 2022 Date in Assam: When Is Rongali Bihu? Know History, Significance and Celebrations of Assamese New Year.

Shruti Haasan's Giving Major Bihu Fashion Goals

Get Ready With Shruti Haasan

