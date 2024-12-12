Rajinikanth is celebrating his 74th birthday today (December 12). On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Coolie have dropped the teaser for the first single, "Chikitu Vibe". The nearly one-minute clip features Rajinikanth showcasing his signature swag and dancing to the mass-infused song composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The track is voiced by T Rajendar, Arvi and Anirudh Ravichander. However, the makers did not unveil a release date for the track. Coolie features a star-studded cast that includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir in key roles. Reports also suggest that Aamir Khan will make a special appearance in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie will hit the theatres in 2025. Nagarjuna’s Action Sequence From Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Leaks Online: ‘Two Months of Hard Work Gone in Vain’ Fumes Director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Coolie’ Song ‘Chikitu Vibe’:

