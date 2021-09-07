Seeing Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha in this video would make Carrie Bradshaw very proud. The Indian television actress shared a video on Instagram showing her cute outfit and her monkeying around skills. But it was the pink and white layered long tutu skirt that instantly reminded us of Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The fashionable fictional character won and continues to win over audiences with her iconic outfits, especially her cute tulle skirts. And Sriti definitely channelised her inner Carrie in this video.

Watch Video of Sriti Jha Channelising Her Inner Carrie Bradshaw:

