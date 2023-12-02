Actor Arjit Taneja from Kumkum Bhagya has teamed up with his best friend Sriti Jha for the new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, now airing on Zee TV. Arjit shared a set of photos on his Instagram, showcasing his 'cool dude' appearance in the show with a designer outfit, adorned with heavy chain and black sunglasses. He captioned the post, saying, “Hope you will like Virat.”Arjit Taneja on His Reunion With Kumkum Bhagya Co-Star Sriti Jha in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: ‘Excited About Being Cast Opposite My Best Friend’.

Arjit Taneja's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja)

