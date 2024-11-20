Sunny Leone is known as a fashion icon in the industry for her unique style. The actress often makes style statements with her impeccable sartorial picks. In her latest appearance, Sunny looks gorgeous in an icy-blue gown featuring daring cut-outs. The outfit features full sleeves, net embellished with sequins, faux fur, and chic gathered detailing. That’s not all; a thigh-high slit adds an oomph factor to the look. Sunny takes things a notch higher with strappy heels, rings, and dangling earrings. Her makeup, with shimmery eyeshadow, a vibrant red lipstick, and pops of highlighter, complements the outfit perfectly. Her hair, styled into a neat updo, completes the glamorous look with finesse. Sunny Leone Serves Glamour in a Sequinned Green Gown Paired With a Statement-Making Tweed Jacket (View Pictures).

Sunny Captivates in Glamorous Blue Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

