Tara Sutaria is having a gala time vacationing in the Maldives. As the Bollywood babe took to Instagram and shared a solo picture of hers amidst a blue ocean posing in a bikini for the lenses. In the click, we see her having food, wine and laughing to the 't'. Beautiful indeed! Heropanti 2 Promotions: Tara Sutaria Turns into a Dreamy Muse in Her Scarlet Red Georgette Saree.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

