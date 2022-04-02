Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff have kickstarted the promotions of their next release, Heropanti 2 which is scheduled for release on April 29. While its trailer received some whistle worthy reactions, its songs are also becoming a favourite with the masses. Amidst this, Tara is also busy dropping some major style bombs on us and we are stunned! After picking a monochrome outfit for one of her earlier promotional appearances, she settled for a stunning red saree as her next choice. Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: This New Student of Bollywood Loves to Grab Your Eyeballs with her Stunning Style Statements (View Pics).

Tara Sutaria earlier took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest fashion avatar. She picked a ravishing custom scarlet red georgette saree from the house of Prémya by Manishii. Her otherwise plain saree was paired with a heavily embellished blouse and no major jewellery. She instead chose to opt for statement earrings to go with her attire. With nude lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, kohled eyes and hair tied in a chic bun, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Tara Sutaria in Her Heavily Embellished Lehenga Choli By Falguni & Shane Peacock.

Tara Sutaria for Heropanti 2 Promotions

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan is a romantic-action thriller that also stars Tiger Shroff. Post this, she'll be next seen in Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Tara was last seen with Ahan Shetty in Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap.

