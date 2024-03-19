Tejasswi Prakash recently took us back to her TV 'bahu' days as she unveiled her desi avatar on Instagram. She exuded elegance, draped in an exquisite hot pink saree with intricate golden borders. Her flowing hair and subtle makeup perfectly complemented the traditional attire, while her infectious smile added an extra dose of charm. Sharing the mesmerising photos on Instagram, the Swaragini actress expressed her affection for the saree, captioning it, "A love affair with my saree." Check her latest look below! Tejasswi Prakash Turns Up the Mexico Heat in a Backless Shimmery Dress; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Reacts to Her Latest Look (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)