Actress Tejasswi Prakash, currently enjoying an adventurous holiday in Mexico, treated her fans to sizzling hot pictures from her visit to Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi, who boasts 7.4 million followers, shared a series of alluring photos. Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpses From Romantic Date With Karan Kundrra on Valentine’s Day (View Pics).

She is seen wearing a backless shimmery dress with a halter neck, keeping her makeup minimal and her tresses open. Posing on a boat against the picturesque backdrop of the ocean, the Bigg Boss 15 winner captioned the post, "Album: recent", followed by a red heart emoji.

Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi's beau, Karan Kundrra, also expressed his admiration by dropping mermaid and red heart emojis in the comment section. The actress is well-known for her work in Naagin 6, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Karn Sangini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

