Triptii Dimrii has dropped some beautiful pictures and a video of her on social media, where she is seen taking a stroll in nature. The Qala and Bulbbul actress is seen in a sleeveless black top paired with comfy white trousers in her latest Instagram post, where she is seen taking a walk amidst the greenery of nature. The Bollywood actress looks absolutely gorgeous in her breezy open-hair look. "The prettiest [sic]," a fan commented on Triptii Dimri's Instagram post. The Bollywood actor looks refreshingly stunning in her latest pictures. Triptii Dimri's natural no-make-up look makes her style stand out. Triptii Dimri Shares Cryptic Message on Insta Amid Breakup Rumours With Alleged Boyfriend Karnesh Ssharma (View Post).

Check Triptii Dimri's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

