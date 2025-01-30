Triptii Dimri shared a sweet birthday message for her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, on social media. The Animal actress posted a few never-before-seen photos from their recent outing, where they both smiled while sporting sunglasses for a selfie. She also included more pictures of Sam, including one of him behind the wheel and another where he's admiring silver jewellery. Accompanying the pics, Triptii wrote a warm and heartfelt note: "Happy Birthday Sam Merchant (heart emoji) wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you." FYI, Sam Merchant is a hotelier and the founder of Casa Waters, a renowned hospitality brand. Actress Triptii Dimri and Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Vacation Together in Snowy Finland (See Pics & Video).

Triptii Dimri's Birthday Wish for BF Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri Instagram

