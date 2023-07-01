Triptii Dimri, who rose to fame with Qala and Bulbbul, has indirectly addressed recent reports about her breakup with rumoured boyfriend Karnesh Ssharma. It's said that the two have unfollowed each other on social media. Amid this, Triptii took to her Instagram stories and emphasised on doing what brings oneself joy, as people are going to gossip anyway. To note, Karnesh Ssharma is Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma brother. Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri Split Up?! Couple Unfollowed Each Other and Deleted Pics on Social Media – Reports.

Triptii Dimri's Cryptic Message:

Triptii Dimri Instagram

