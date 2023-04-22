Uorfi Javed baffles everyone with her fashion choices, this is no joke. The actress often steps out on the streets of Mumbai wearing bizarre clothes. She also posts videos of herself wearing peculiar outfits and honestly, we can't complain. Recently, Uorfi treated her fans to pictures of herself from a short vacay. She wore a printed bikini set, pictures and she shared not just pictures even videos with her friends. No doubt she is having a gala time with her friends at a poolside gateway. Uorfi Javed Goes Bold In See-Through Tube Top and Skirt With Matching Gloves and Face Mask (View Pics).

Check Uorfi's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)